Who Did the Most to Improve Theme Parks in 2021?

It's time to open nominations for the next category in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards. This time, it's the inaugural award for Insider of the Year.

For this honor, we want to recognize the individual whose work has had the biggest positive impact on the art or business of themed entertainment in the past year. We will send a link to the nomination form to all of our newsletter recipients this week. If you subscribe to our email newsletter, please look for that link. Otherwise, please consider signing up today. It's also a great way to get links to all new posts on Theme Park Insider, without having to wait for some social media algorithm to deliver them.

When nominating someone, please include a sentence or three explaining why they were your choice. Nominees must have been active in the themed entertainment industry in 2021, though their qualifying work does not necessarily have to have debuted during the year. And, again, we are looking for nominees who have made positive contributions. (Please don't nominate someone for screwing up stuff.) You are welcome to campaign for your nominee here in the comments below, but remember that only nominations made through the official form will be considered.

Nominations for other Theme Park Insider categories will be opening over the next two weeks before we move on to final-round voting on the Theme Park Insider home page. I will announce the winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

Thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community!

