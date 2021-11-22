Disney Looks to Create a More Modern 'Little Mermaid'

We are getting some more details about that rebooted version of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" that will debut on the new Disney Wish this summer.

During the Disney Parks presentation at last weekend's Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World, the company revealed two more live shows that will play on the Disney Cruise Line's new ship, joining the previously announced "Disney's Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular." At the time, Disney said that the Disney Wish's reimagined version of The Little Mermaid would provide "a modern and innovative take on a young woman learning the power of her voice."

Today, the Disney Cruise Line added more detail:

"In this modern-day retelling, the curtain will rise on an enchanted treasure chest at the moment it is discovered by a group of storytellers, led by a special young woman who has the power to unlock its magic," the DCL said in a press release. "As they uncover the whozits and whatzits galore hidden within the trunk, the storytellers will take on the roles of Ariel, Ursula, Prince Eric, Sebastian, Flounder and more, bringing to life the immersive undersea world right before guests' eyes. They’ll put their own contemporary spin on the timeless story of a young woman’s search for independence, love and a place in the world."

The musical will include "cutting-edge" puppetry on stage and projection mapping in the theater to create the undersea setting. The changes are in line with Disney's recent attempts to create more positive role models and eliminate lazy stereotyping in its stories. Let's face it - Ariel in the 1989 animated classic was not the sharpest tool in the shed and as such often perpetuated a stereotype that Disney would like not to appear to be promoting.

"'The Little Mermaid' is a timeless story, one that transcends generations," Disney Live Entertainment Vice President, Creative and Advanced Development Shelby Jiggetts-Tivony, said. "Our hope is that this new stage adaptation aboard the Disney Wish continues that incredible legacy, not by simply reenacting the elements that make the original film so powerful, but by reinterpreting it in a way that resonates with the audience sitting in the theater each night."

The other new production on the Disney Wish will be "Disney Seas the Adventure." Starring Captain Minnie and Goofy, this show will follow a now-familiar Disney Parks template. Captain Minnie will allow Goofy to take over the helm, and he sails "into uncharted waters on a journey to discover his own inner captain." And along the way, he of course encounters a bunch of other Disney and Pixar characters who "encourage him to lead with his heart through rousing renditions of iconic Disney songs."

It's a formula that we've seen in musical shows at Disney theme parks around the world. This production will include songs from "The Princess and the Frog," "Frozen," "Moana," "Brave," and "Hercules," as well as "Go with the Flow" from the late "Finding Nemo – The Musical" at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

The Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on June 9, 2022.

