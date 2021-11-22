Check Out the Latest Holiday Discounts on Theme Park Tickets

As you consider your holiday purchases, we wanted to let you know about the latest theme park and attraction ticket deals available through our partners. These can save you hundreds of dollars over walk-up gate prices, and other deals may be available at each link beyond the ones mentioned on this page.

In many cases, our partners offer lower prices than the parks offer on their own websites. So please click through these links to find the right deals for you and your loved ones this holiday season.

Disney

Disneyland Resort - Save up to $25 on a three-day Park Hopper ticket. Then save an additional $5 per ticket with the SAVE5 promo code at checkout.

Universal

Universal Studios Hollywood - Save $103 on one-day admission with the VIP Experience.

Universal Orlando Resort - Save up to $61 on a one-day Park-to-Park ticket.

Knott's

Knott's Berry Farm - Save $109 when you buy three or more tickets.

SeaWorld

SeaWorld Orlando - Save $158 on SeaWorld and Aquatica two-day ticket with All Day Dine. Or save $47 for a single-day ticket with All Day Dine.

SeaWorld San Antonio - Save $32 on a single-day ticket.

SeaWorld San Diego - Buy a single-day ticket and get one free. Saves $95.99. Or save over $54 on a single-day ticket with All Day Dining.

Sesame Place San Diego - Buy a single-day ticket to the new San Diego-area park and get another one free. Saves $79.99. Or save $22 on a single-day ticket. Park opens in March 2022.

Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay - Save $173 on a Busch Gardens and SeaWorld two-day ticket.

Legoland

Legoland California - Save an extra $10 with the SAVE10 promo code at checkout.

Legoland Florida - Save over $35 on a two-day water park combo.

Legoland New York - Save an extra $10 with the SAVE10 promo code at checkout.

Go City Multi-Attraction Passes

Los Angeles - Save up to 55%.

Orlando - Save up to 55%.

New York - Save up to 50%.

San Antonio - Save up to 40%.

Las Vegas - Save up to 65%.

San Francisco - Save up to 55%.

San Diego - Save up to 60%.

