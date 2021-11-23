Robert Niles
Here's an Update on Disney's New 'Frozen' Theme Park Land

November 23, 2021, 7:29 PM · Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing a new construction photo from its upcoming "Frozen"-themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The new land is slated to include a clone of Epcot's Frozen Ever After boat ride as well as a new family coaster called Wandering Oaken's Sleighs. Here is the concept art of the land from WDI.

Frozen land concept art
Images courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

And here is the latest look at the land under construction.

Frozen land construction

Disney has not provided an estimated opening date for Hong Kong Disneyland's Frozen expansion.

* * *
Rave5
November 24, 2021 at 12:22 AM

This has the potential to be Disney’s ‘Harry Potter’ land. With a great urban street, a castle area and a coaster on the edge of town in a wooden setting. I can’t wait to see how it turns out.

