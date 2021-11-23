Here's an Update on Disney's New 'Frozen' Theme Park Land

Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing a new construction photo from its upcoming "Frozen"-themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The new land is slated to include a clone of Epcot's Frozen Ever After boat ride as well as a new family coaster called Wandering Oaken's Sleighs. Here is the concept art of the land from WDI.



Images courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

And here is the latest look at the land under construction.

Disney has not provided an estimated opening date for Hong Kong Disneyland's Frozen expansion.

* * *

