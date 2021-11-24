Disneyland Sells Out Another Magic Key Pass Level

The Disneyland Resort has stopped selling another level of its new Magic Key annual passes.

The Disneyland website now shows the Believe Key as "Sold Out." Last month, Disneyland stopped selling its top-level Dream Key pass - the only one with free parking and no blockout dates. The Believe Key was the next-highest level pass, with limited blockout dates and 50% off parking fees.

The move comes as the Walt Disney World Resort also has stopped selling all but its lowest-level annual pass, which is restricted to Florida residents. At Disneyland, the Enchant Key and Imagine Key remain available for purchase, with the Imagine Key available only to southern California residents.

All visitors to the Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts now must make advance reservations to use their tickets or annual passes, using Disney's Park Pass reservation program. Annual passholders on both coasts are limited in the number of advance reservations they can hold at any one time. Dream and Believe Key holders at Disneyland could hold six reservations at a time, while Enchant Key holders could make four and Imagine just two. Reservations may be made up to 90 days in advance and are subject to a different availability pool than regular theme park tickets.

The popularity of the new Magic Key program, coupled with Disneyland's desire to retain availability for one- and multi-day ticket buyers, has meant that reservation availability has been disappearing quickly, with weekends getting claimed almost as soon as they become available.

Halting the sale of some annual passes should help alleviate some of that pressure, especially if it keeps people from giving the passes as holiday gifts. But existing Magic Key passholders have been filling the parks recently, so it may be awhile before Disneyland visitors see much relief from these moves by the resort.

