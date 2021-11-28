What Is the Best New Attraction of 2021?

What was the best new theme park ride or show to open this year? Starting tomorrow, you will have the opportunity to decide that.

First-round voting opens Monday morning for the Best New Attraction category in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards. Subscribers to our free email newsletter will get an exclusive link to the ballot. If you are not already a subscriber, you can sign up now to get the link.

And don't worry if you missed Monday morning's email. We send the newsletter three times a week and include links to all active award votes each time.



Last year's winner: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Want to read up on the candidates? Follow the links below for our coverage and reviews of each new attraction. In cases where multiple attractions opened at the same park and we covered them all in one story, only the first attraction is linked.

You may vote for one attraction on the official ballot. If no attraction gets more than 50% of the vote in the first round, up to 10 finalists will face off in a front-page vote on ThemeParkInsider.com in December to determine the winner. Last year's winner in this category, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios, did win more than 50% of the votes in the first round, so there was no final-round voting in this category last year.

Will history repeat in 2021? Perhaps. Again, to vote, please make sure that you have subscribed to our email newsletter. While the voting will happen through the newsletter, you are invited to campaign for your favorite in the comments below.

Thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

