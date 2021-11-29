Last Chance for 'Black Friday' Discount Ticket Deals

Today's the last chance to grab several theme park ticket deals online. Follow along for the links.

At SeaWorld San Diego, you can save 25% when you buy two 2022 Fun Cards or Silver Passes. There's also a buy-one, get-one-free deal on single-day tickets.

There's also a buy-one, get-one-free offer for tickets to the new Sesame Place San Diego park, which opens in the spring.

In Florida, SeaWorld Orlando is offering several Black Friday deals through the end of the day, including single day tickets as low as $53.24, or $120 off a two-day ticket with the Aquatica water park, and over $173 off a two-day ticket with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

On the other coast of Florida, there's a $7 off deal for tickets to Kennedy Space Center.

In California, our travel partner offers the lowest available prices on multi-day Disneyland tickets - even lower than what's available on the Disneyland website. And through the end of the day, you can save an extra $5 on top of the discounted prices by using the code SAVE5 at checkout.

For links to future deals as they become available please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter.

Replies (0)