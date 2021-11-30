Nominations Open for Best Theme Park Restaurant

Our Theme Park Insider newsletter on Wednesday morning will include the link to nominate your picks for Best Restaurant in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

We will announce the winners of the awards on January 1, 2022. The defending champion in this category is Mythos Restaurant at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure, which has won the honor nine times in the award's first 20 years.

We will accept nominations of restaurants located at theme park resorts, though they do not necessarily have to be located within a park's gates. Restaurants within on-site resort hotels and the resort's on-site shopping and dining district are eligible, too. However, eligible nominees must have opened at some point during 2021 and also not have closed permanently during the year. So if they sat out this year, please do not nominate them.

Otherwise, the criteria for whether a restaurant is worthy is yours. You may consider overall quality, quality versus cost, ambiance, service, taste - whatever makes you say, "this is the best there is."

If you want Mythos to win again, or if you would like to see another restaurant up there, please submit your nominations via the newsletter. If you've not signed up yet, here is the link to do that. The newsletter comes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and the nominations links for each category will be repeated for a week or so after they first appear.

Other categories currently open for nominations include industry Insider of the Year and Best Hotel. We also are in the first round of voting for Best New Attraction of 2021. Other categories still to open for nominations include Best Show, Best Holiday Event, Best Roller Coaster, Best Attraction, and Best Theme Park. In addition to determining the award winners, these nominations also determine the recommendations we will be making in 2022 in our Theme Park Guides.

So please sign up now and help us honor the best of the best in the theme park industry.

Replies (0)