Discover 'The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster'

Just in time for voting on our Best New Attraction Award, Universal Parks & Resorts has produced a 21-minute documentary on "The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster."

The show premiered today on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. Like much of the content on Peacock, it's free to watch without a paid subscription, though there a couple of minutes of commercials at the beginning. Here is the link, but if you are looking for it on your TV, just open Peacock and search for "VelociCoaster." By the time you enter the first "C," it should come up.

Want a taste first? Check out the teaser:

Hosted by Mario Lopez and produced by Universal Parks & Resorts, the show delivers on the promise of its title by taking viewers inside Universal Creative to watch the team brainstorming and designing the attraction. Sure, there's some hype along the way that already-devoted fans of the VelociCoaster probably don't need, but some patience will reward you with impressive up-close, behind-the-walls video of the ride and its elements under construction.

Along the way, we hear from Thierry Coup, Mark Woodbury, Jurassic World Director Colin Trevorrow and Producer Frank Marshall, as well as Jurassic World VelociCoaster Show Producer Shelby Honea and Art Director Greg Hall, among other designers at Universal Creative.

You can see the finished product of their work in our on-ride POV video.

We also talked with Shelby and Greg last summer about the ride. Here's our video interview with Shelby...

...and our podcast with Greg.

* * *

