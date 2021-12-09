Disneyland Announces Fantasmic, World of Color Return

Fantasmic, World of Color, and the Disneyland Forever fireworks show will return to the Disneyland Resort this spring, Disney announced this morning.

The three night-time spectaculars will join the previously announced return of the Main Street Electrical Parade on Disneyland's growing entertainment calendar. Disneyland has not revealed specific reopening dates for the shows - saying only that they will return in spring 2022.

Fantasmic was Theme Park Insider readers' choice for the Best Show at the world's theme parks last year, though it has not played since before the pandemic closed the park in March 2020.

Disneyland Forever was the hit fireworks and projection mapping show that Disneyland opened during its 60th anniversary Diamond Celebration in 2015. It returned for the summer of 2019, but has not played since.

In addition to the night-time shows, the Tale of the Lion King that opened at Disney California Adventure in 2019 is moving to the Fantasyland Theater in Disneyland, where it will play again "soon," according to Disneyland.

The Fantasyland Theater also will be the home for an expanded Celebrate Gospel event, featuring guest choirs performing on select days in February.

Disneyland previously announced the return of the Lunar New Year and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival at DCA, as well as three Disneyland After Dark hard-ticket events at the parks.

For discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, please visit our authorized partner's Disneyland tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)