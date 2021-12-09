Disney Displays Its 'Crown Jewels' in New Exhibition

Disney and movie fans can get an up-close look at some famous jewelry and accessories from Disney's movie history in a new exhibition that opens this weekend just down the freeway from Disneyland.

"All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives" opens at Santa Ana's Bowers Museum on Sunday, December 12. The exhibition kicks off (sorry!) with Cinderella's glass slipper from the 2015 live-action film with Lily James.

Around the corner you will find the magic lamp from the 2019 live-action Aladdin with Will Smith.

But fans can spend time with some Marvel icons, as well, including Dr. Strange's Eye of Agamotto necklace, worn by Benedict Cumberbatch.

From Star Wars, here - at last - we get to see Chewbacca's medal that he should have gotten at the end of the 1977 film that launched the franchise.

Disney owns Fox now, so that means the Walt Disney Archives now have access to some of Fox's biggest icons, including the Heart of the Ocean necklace from the mega-hit Titanic.

The mix of studio content leads to some interesting juxtapositions, such as seeing Loki's crown from the recent Disney+ series next to the crown worn by Remy Malik's Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Director of the Walt Disney Archives, Becky Cline, spoke with me about the exhibition, which includes dozens of other items, from The Princess Diaries to Pirates of the Caribbean to an Anaheim Angels World Series ring.





You can see more items from the exhibition in my recap video on our TikTok and Instagram pages.

"All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives" runs through June 19, 2022. Tickets are $25 for adults and are available via the Bowers Museum website.

