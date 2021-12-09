It's Your Turn to Pick the World's Best Theme Park Attraction

It's almost time to submit your nominations for the Best Attraction of 2021. Nominations for this category in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards will open Friday morning, when we send our email newsletter to subscribers.

Those subscribers will have the exclusive opportunity to nominate up to 20 theme park attractions for the honor. So if you have not yet signed up for our email newsletter, please do so now! It's free and comes with the latest Theme Park Insider headlines and discount ticket deals, three times a week.



Last year's winner

Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance won the Best Attraction Award last year, but it's to you and other Theme Park Insider readers to decide if it will continue as champion for a third year. Here is the list of top 25 theme park attractions from last year's surveys, if you would like to see how last year's voting went.

Your nominations for Best Attraction not only determine the finalists for this award, they determine the order of recommendations for attractions on our theme park guides. So please share your top attraction list with us. A personal link to the nomination form will be included in Friday's email, as well as the emails going out next week. So you haven't missed your chance if you haven't signed up by Friday.

And then on Monday, we will open nominations for our final category, Best Theme Park. Again, here is that sign-up link. As always, thank you for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

