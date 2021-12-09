How to Feel Like a Formula 1 Champion in Abu Dhabi

This weekend brings the most anticipated Formula 1 race in decades to Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit. Whether you are rooting for Red Bull's Max Verstappen or defending champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to break their tie and capture the World Driving Championship - or you are an American who has no idea who these people are - I want to draw your attention to what stands next door to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race track.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Scuderia Ferrari might be long out of the championship hunt this year, but namesake Ferrari World retains its crown as the home of the world's fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa.

That zero-to-149 mph launch might get the initial attention, but I also love the Flying Aces coaster - inspired by the Italian pilot whose family crest became Ferrari's famous "prancing horse" logo.

Ferrari World is also home to Fiorano GT Challenge, a nifty Maurer racing coaster, Turbo Track, an Intamin shuttle that launches through the indoor park's iconic red roof, and the new Formula Rossa Junior, a Zamperla junior coaster. And someday, we will get the Mission Ferrari SFX Coaster from Dynamic Attractions.

Fancy a more hands-on F1-style experience? Scuderia Challenge offers three racing simulators, while the park's Karting Academy allows you to feel the speed for real on an electric kart, seated just inches above the 290-meter-long track.



Not a driver? Try the Tyre Change Experience to simulate life on an F1 pit crew. Or take it easy and just enjoy one of the dark rides, theater attractions, or Italian-themed restaurants in the park.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is one of several theme parks located next to Formula 1 tracks, but I think it's the best. And let's not forget the Theme Park Insider Award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi that's located on the other side of Ferrari World from the Yas Marina Circuit.

Take a look around Ferrari World Abu Dhabi on my walking tour.

For tickets to the park, please visit our international partner's Ferrari World Abu Dhabi tickets page.

