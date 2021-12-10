Meet Universal Orlando's New Christmas Character

Wishing that theme parks would develop more original IP? If so, Universal Orlando is delivering for you this holiday season.

The resort announced that it will debut a new Earl the Squirrel walk-around character in Universal Studios Florida tomorrow. Earl began his journey toward becoming the park's Christmas icon as a real-life squirrel that took up residence in the park's Christmas tree more than a decade ago. Universal team members honored the original Earl with a toy squirrel that they hid in the tree in later years.

More recently, Universal ran with the Earl the Squirrel character in its annual Holiday Tribute Store, leading up to Earl getting his own room in the store this year with Earl the Squirrel's Christmas Curios Museum & Emporium. The next step up the IP ladder was to become an actual meet and greet character in the park, which Earl has now achieved.

Earl will meet guests in Universal Studios Florida on select dates between December 11 through January 2.



Photo courtesy Universal Orlando

So what's next for Earl? A place in the Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's? His own holiday show? A ride? A November 1 webcast "celebrity death match" battle with Jack for Universal Orlando holiday supremacy? Only the length of the queue to meet Earl this month coupled with his merchandise sales will tell.

Because if you love Earl, Universal will find a way to deliver you more of him.

