First Look: On-Ride POV Video for Busch Gardens' Pantheon

Busch Gardens Williamsburg today released its official on-ride POV video for its upcoming Intamin launch coaster, Pantheon.

Pantheon will open in March at the Virginia theme park, after a lengthy delay initiated by the pandemic. The 180-foot coaster will feature four launches, a 95-degree drop, two inversions, and five airtime hills along its 3,328 feet of track. With a top speed of 73 mph, Busch Gardens is calling Pantheon the world's fastest multi-launch coaster.

And now we know just what that will look like.

Pantheon's track elements are supposed to represent five Roman gods: Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva, and Neptune. Now that you've seen a POV, what do you think about this new coaster?

