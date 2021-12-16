Walt Disney World Sets 2022-23 RunDisney Race Dates

Walt Disney World has revealed its next batch of dates for runDisney event weekends. If you're into running and Disney, these are the dates to circle on your calendar. And if you're not, well, these will be weekends to avoid when planning a visit to the Walt Disney World Resort.

RunDisney weekends typically pack Disney World with thousands of runners and their families. They have become popular reunion weekends for far-flung friend groups and families, so reservations for hotels and the parks quickly can become hard to come by once the race weekends are announced.

Here are the newest dates just added to the runDisney event calendar.

2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend: November 3 – 6, 2022

2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend: January 4 – 8, 2023

2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend: February 23 – 26, 2023

2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend: April 13 – 16, 2023



Mickey and Minnie are ready to run. Photo courtesy Disney

They join previously announced race weekends:

2022 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend: January 5 – 9, 2022

2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend: February 24 – 27, 2022

2022 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend: March 31 – April 3, 2022

Registration dates for the just-announced events will be announced in the new year. But keep those dates in mind when planning travel to Disney in 2022 and 2023.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)