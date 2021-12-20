Final Round Vote: What's the World's Best Theme Park Show?

Congratulations to the finalists that will compete for the Best Show award in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

These are the eight shows that answered the call in 2021 and received the most nominations from our Theme Park Insider newsletter readers earlier this month. While it remained a tough year for entertainment at many theme parks around the world, these productions demonstrated that top-quality shows remained on stage at many parks.

The Bourne Stuntacular, Universal Studios Florida

Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Celtic Fyre, Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Eye of the Storm: Captain Jack's Stunt Spectacular, Shanghai Disneyland

La Cinéscénie, Puy du Fou

Universal's Horror Makeup Show, Universal Studios Florida

Untrainable, Universal Studios Beijing

WaterWorld, Universal Studios Hollywood

Now it's your turn to pick our winner.

If you haven't voted in all the categories yet, these remain open for your vote:

We will announce the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

