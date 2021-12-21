Robert Niles
Final Round Vote: What's the Best Roller Coaster?

December 21, 2021, 6:04 PM · Congratulations to the finalists that our Theme Park Insider newsletter readers nominated to compete for our Best Roller Coaster honor in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure

Expedition Everest, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Fury 325, Carowinds

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Intimidator 305, Kings Dominion

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Manta, Seaworld Orlando

Maverick, Cedar Point

Revenge of the Mummy, Universal Studios Florida

Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point

Twisted Colossus, Six Flags Magic Mountain

X2, Six Flags Magic Mountain

If you haven't voted in all the categories yet, these remain open for your vote:

We will announce the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

Replies (8)

mhowe
Melanie Howe
December 21, 2021 at 6:33 PM

Dang, this was tough! My four favorites were all in the running - Everest, Hagrid’s, Mummy and VelociCoaster. As much as I love the first three, and as many times as I’ve said that Hagrid’s offers the most joy in one single ride, I have to give top coaster marks to VelociCoaster. It’s truly intense, the barrel roll over the lake is amazing, and it gets bonus points for the humorous pre-show and a line that was stunningly efficient just a few months after opening.

Madvaz
Madvaz
December 21, 2021 at 10:06 PM

Everest? Really? How does a ride when the main attraction don’t even work get on this list. I’m sorry, I know Disney Fan will come out with their pitch folks but when you say best coaster, there is nothing that Disney can offer that I would be considering thrilling. Sure the themes are nice, but I’m really curious how many Disney fans have even gone to another theme park. I know a ton of folks who are dedicated die hards, time share and pass holders and none one them has ever heard of El Toror, Fury, etc.

MIkeW
MIkeW
December 21, 2021 at 10:07 PM

Personally, I still love Rock n Roller Coaster....

rcdude
AJ Hummel
December 22, 2021 at 12:01 AM

I was really hoping I'd be able to vote for VelociCoaster, but after going to ride it last month it's top five but falls short of dethroning Maverick as my #1. Having ridden all these, here's how they rank on my personal list:

Maverick - #1
El Toro - #3
Jurassic World VelociCoaster - #4
Fury 325 - #5
Steel Vengeance - #6
Intimidator 305 - #7
Twisted Colossus - #8
X2 - #14
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure - #33
Manta - #47 (surprised this made it but not Tatsu)
Expedition Everest - #64
Revenge of the Mummy - #73

The one I'm most surprised not to see here is Lightning Rod at Dollywood, but I guess it's unreliable enough that a lot of Dollywood visitors haven't yet gotten a chance to ride.

robert
Editor
Robert Niles
December 22, 2021 at 12:24 AM

Lightning Rod made the cut last year, so I wonder if people didn’t like the changes this year.

RonBlade
RonBlade
December 22, 2021 at 3:56 AM

Makorider
Makorider
December 22, 2021 at 6:17 AM

AJ …. you , like me, are one of the few who have ridden both Maverick and Velocicoaster, and interesting to see you also agree, that Maverick just shades VC. I have only met a couple of people at IOA who claim to have ridden Maverick, but neither had ridden either enough times to form an opinion. As you might expect with a place like IOA, most people in-line have no idea what Maverick is !!

For me, of those in the list I have ridden, Fury still reigns supreme. With Maverick, Steel Vengeance, VC and I305, making up my personal top 5.

MrTorrance
MrTorrance
December 22, 2021 at 7:21 AM

I haven't been to Cedar point in forever, so can't compare Maverick, but was just at IOA and although I LOVED VC, Hagrid's just has a fun factor that's hard to beat.

