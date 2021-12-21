Final Round Vote: What's the Best Roller Coaster?

Congratulations to the finalists that our Theme Park Insider newsletter readers nominated to compete for our Best Roller Coaster honor in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.
El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure
Expedition Everest, Disney's Animal Kingdom
Fury 325, Carowinds
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
Intimidator 305, Kings Dominion
Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
Manta, Seaworld Orlando
Maverick, Cedar Point
Revenge of the Mummy, Universal Studios Florida
Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point
Twisted Colossus, Six Flags Magic Mountain
X2, Six Flags Magic Mountain
If you haven't voted in all the categories yet, these remain open for your vote:
We will announce the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.Tweet
Everest? Really? How does a ride when the main attraction don’t even work get on this list. I’m sorry, I know Disney Fan will come out with their pitch folks but when you say best coaster, there is nothing that Disney can offer that I would be considering thrilling. Sure the themes are nice, but I’m really curious how many Disney fans have even gone to another theme park. I know a ton of folks who are dedicated die hards, time share and pass holders and none one them has ever heard of El Toror, Fury, etc.
Personally, I still love Rock n Roller Coaster....
I was really hoping I'd be able to vote for VelociCoaster, but after going to ride it last month it's top five but falls short of dethroning Maverick as my #1. Having ridden all these, here's how they rank on my personal list:
Maverick - #1
El Toro - #3
Jurassic World VelociCoaster - #4
Fury 325 - #5
Steel Vengeance - #6
Intimidator 305 - #7
Twisted Colossus - #8
X2 - #14
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure - #33
Manta - #47 (surprised this made it but not Tatsu)
Expedition Everest - #64
Revenge of the Mummy - #73
The one I'm most surprised not to see here is Lightning Rod at Dollywood, but I guess it's unreliable enough that a lot of Dollywood visitors haven't yet gotten a chance to ride.
Lightning Rod made the cut last year, so I wonder if people didn’t like the changes this year.
AJ …. you , like me, are one of the few who have ridden both Maverick and Velocicoaster, and interesting to see you also agree, that Maverick just shades VC. I have only met a couple of people at IOA who claim to have ridden Maverick, but neither had ridden either enough times to form an opinion. As you might expect with a place like IOA, most people in-line have no idea what Maverick is !!
For me, of those in the list I have ridden, Fury still reigns supreme. With Maverick, Steel Vengeance, VC and I305, making up my personal top 5.
I haven't been to Cedar point in forever, so can't compare Maverick, but was just at IOA and although I LOVED VC, Hagrid's just has a fun factor that's hard to beat.
Dang, this was tough! My four favorites were all in the running - Everest, Hagrid’s, Mummy and VelociCoaster. As much as I love the first three, and as many times as I’ve said that Hagrid’s offers the most joy in one single ride, I have to give top coaster marks to VelociCoaster. It’s truly intense, the barrel roll over the lake is amazing, and it gets bonus points for the humorous pre-show and a line that was stunningly efficient just a few months after opening.