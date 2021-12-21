Final Round Vote: What's the Best Roller Coaster?

Congratulations to the finalists that our Theme Park Insider newsletter readers nominated to compete for our Best Roller Coaster honor in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure

Expedition Everest, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Fury 325, Carowinds

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Intimidator 305, Kings Dominion

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Manta, Seaworld Orlando

Maverick, Cedar Point

Revenge of the Mummy, Universal Studios Florida

Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point

Twisted Colossus, Six Flags Magic Mountain

X2, Six Flags Magic Mountain

We will announce the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

