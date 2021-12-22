Final Round Vote: What Is the Best Theme Park Attraction?

We're almost to the end of voting for the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards. Today, we announce the finalists that will compete for the Best Attraction award.
Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure (also Universal Studios Japan)
Avatar Flight of Passage, Walt Disney World's Disney's Animal Kingdom
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Islands of Adventure
Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Islands of Adventure (also Universal Studios Beijing, Hollywood, and Japan)
Indiana Jones Adventure, Disneyland (also Tokyo DisneySea)
Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Islands of Adventure
Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, Shanghai Disneyland
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disneyland (also Disney's Hollywood Studios)
Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Disney's Hollywood Studios
If you haven't voted in all the categories yet, these remain open for your vote:
We will announce the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.
Man, so many great ones and love classics like Tower of Terror in there.
And yes, striking to realize that now counts as a "classic."
Last year, I very much wanted to vote for Rise of the Resistance, but could not go through with it given the boarding pass hassle and constant breakdowns. Since those problems are not really relevant anymore, I will gladly pull the lever for it today. This is the future of theme park attractions and am anxious to see who delivers the next game-changer.