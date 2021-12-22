Final Round Vote: What Is the Best Theme Park Attraction?

We're almost to the end of voting for the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards. Today, we announce the finalists that will compete for the Best Attraction award.

Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure (also Universal Studios Japan)

Avatar Flight of Passage, Walt Disney World's Disney's Animal Kingdom

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Islands of Adventure

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Islands of Adventure (also Universal Studios Beijing, Hollywood, and Japan)

Indiana Jones Adventure, Disneyland (also Tokyo DisneySea)

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Islands of Adventure

Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, Shanghai Disneyland

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disneyland (also Disney's Hollywood Studios)

Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Disney's Hollywood Studios

If you haven't voted in all the categories yet, these remain open for your vote:

We will announce the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

