Theme Park of the Day: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

New Hotel, Indoor Attraction Coming to Efteling for 2024

Efteling will close its Haunted Castle (Spookslot) walk-through attraction this year as it prepares for the next stage of its expansion.

The Dutch theme park will build a new hotel near its entrance and replace the Haunted Castle with a new indoor attraction, all as part of its World of Efteling 2030 plan, park officials said. The new projects are scheduled to open in 2024.

With the park currently closed due to The Netherlands' pandemic restrictions, park managers have decided to re-prioritize which projects to take on first from the expansion plan.

"Of course, we hope to reopen soon," Efteling CEO Fons Jurgens said. "Despite the temporary closure, we do not want to stand still but use this period to prepare ourselves for the future.

"Last year, the 'World of Efteling' development plan was adopted, which has given us a framework for the future and a possible expansion outside the current boundaries of the Efteling theme park. However, the focus for the time being lies on developments within the park itself, which involve less financial risks than a much more challenging expansion beyond the current park boundaries. These investments for the next two years fit our vision 2030 and focus on continuity and maintaining our independence and quality."

A section of Efteling's parking lot will be used a construction site for the new hotel, which will be located east of the park's entrance. A "renewed thematic area" will go in just beyond that, south of Pardoes Promenade and on the current site of Spookslot.



Image courtesy Efteling

The new attraction will anchor that area. Efteling did not provide any theme or details for that new indoor attraction, except to say that it is expected to have a capacity of 1,250 guests per hour.

Construction on both projects will begin this year. When the park reopens, it will kick off its 70th anniversary celebration with the opening of its transformed World of Sindbad land. For more information about Efteling, as well as a link to discounted tickets when the park reopens, please visit our Efteling theme park guide.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)