SeaWorld Launches Takeover Bid for Cedar Fair

SeaWorld Entertainment has offered to buy Knott's Berry Farm and Cedar Point owner Cedar Fair for $60 per unit in cash. That would work out to a $3.4 billion deal for the theme and amusement park company. Bloomberg first reported the story.

Cedar Fair confirmed the "unsolicited non-binding proposal," saying that "the Cedar Fair Board of Directors will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and its unitholders."

SeaWorld, which also owns the Busch Gardens and Sesame Place parks, drew 22.6 million visitors in 2019, placing it below Cedar Fair's parks, which together attracted 27.9 million visitors that year, according to the annual TEA/AECOM Theme Index attendance report. If combined, the new company would have moved ahead of rival Six Flags and become the fifth largest in the world, trailing Disney Parks, Merlin Entertainments, Oct Parks China, and Universal Parks and Resorts.

SeaWorld's top parks in the North American top 20 for attendance are SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa, and SeaWorld San Diego. Cedar Fair's top parks include Knott's Berry Farm, Canada's Wonderland, Cedar Point, and Kings Island.

