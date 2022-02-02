Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Get the Latest Theme Park News, in Video

If you like to watch your theme park news in addition to reading it here, check out Theme Park Insider YouTube channel. I am going to be recording video recaps of current theme park news stories for our followers there.

I'm not just reading the stories you can find here on the website. Instead, I am offering some extra commentary and perspective along with a quick overview of what's happening in the industry.

If you prefer even shorter video clips, be sure to follow me over on Theme Park Insider's TikTok and Instagram, where I am posting one-minute news and comment reels.

No matter how you like to get your theme park news and insight, I will keep doing my best to keep you informed through all of Theme Park Insider's media channels. Thank you for following!

