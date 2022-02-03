Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

The Super Bowl's SoFi Stadium Is Coming to Legoland

The home of the Super Bowl is coming to Legoland California next month.

The master builders at Legoland are working on a Miniland model of Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, the site of the upcoming Super Bowl. The 30-foot by 15-foot by four-foot model will become the largest Lego stadium in the world, surpassing the Allianz Arena model at Legoland in Germany.

The 1:50 scale model will include more than half a million Lego bricks. A team of 25 model builders have been working more than 6,000 hours on the model, which is one of several new, but as-yet-unannounced, models of Southern California landmarks that Legoland California will be adding to its Miniland this year.



Photos courtesy Legoland California

"SoFi Stadium is an architectural marvel and is considered one of the most innovative NFL stadiums in the entire league, making it an obvious choice for our first addition in the expanded Southern California region of Miniland U.S.A.," Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said. "The anticipation of Super Bowl LVI taking place at the life-sized SoFi Stadium in February makes this build even more special for us."

Minifigs of Los Angeles Rams players will take the field at Legoland's SoFi Stadium, and visitors "may even see a concert or two being held at the stadium, to highlight the talented artists who are scheduled to perform at SoFi Stadium throughout the year," Legoland said in its press release.



This photo is going to trigger some fans of "The Lego Movie." It's the Kragle!

SoFi Stadium also is home to the NFL's Chargers, which moved back to Los Angeles from San Diego in 2017. But there's no mention in Legoland's press release that the Chargers will be making it back to San Diego County in Lego form, which is probably just as well for the many former Chargers fans in the area who would rather just forget than the franchise still exists.

* * *

