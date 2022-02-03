Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Disney Cruise Line Delays the Disney Wish

The Disney Cruise Line is delaying the planned launch of its new Disney Wish cruise ship.

The Disney Wish had been planned to sail its maiden voyage on June 9 from Port Canaveral in Florida. That first trip now has been pushed back to July 14. Guests who had booked that June maiden voyage are being re-booked to the new July maiden voyage automatically, as well as being given a 50% discount. If that date does not work, guests can get a 50% discount on a new date if they do not cancel. The Disney Vacation Club sailing on Disney Wish has been changed from June 14 to July 19.

Disney has halted new bookings on Disney Wish until Tuesday, February 8.

"We know how much our guests are looking forward to sailing on the Disney Wish, and we understand the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause," Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum said. "We treasure the relationship we have with those who sail and make memories with us, and we will work closely with those affected to welcome them aboard in the future."

Covid restrictions in Germany have meant that the Meyer Werft shipyard is delaying delivery of Disney Wish to the Disney Cruise Line, forcing the schedule changes. Disney Wish will feature a new stage production of The Little Mermaid, an interactive Marvel-themed dinner, an Incredibles-themed family play challenge, an interactive app-based adventure, and the AquaMouse water coaster when it sets sail this summer.

