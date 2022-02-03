Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Mardi Gras Comes to San Diego This Weekend

Theme park fans in Southern California don't have to fly to Florida for a theme park Mardi Gras festival anymore. SeaWorld San Diego is kicking off its new Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday.

SeaWorld San Diego's Mardi Gras will run on Saturdays and Sundays through the month of February, as well as on Friday, February 18 and Monday, February 21 for the President's Day weekend. (Pause to note the irony that this "Mardi Gras" - Fat Tuesday - will not run on any actual Tuesdays.) The festival will include a twice-daily walking parade featuring a live band and bead-throwing street performers, including jugglers? and jesters, as well as DJs and live musical performances on the park's SkyTower Stage.

"We're thrilled to bring this exciting new event offering to San Diego," SeaWorld San Diego Park President Jim Lake said. "SeaWorld's Mardi Gras will give guests a taste of New Orleans' iconic carnival celebration and fully immerse them in all the colors, flavors, sounds and fun of Mardi Gras with activities suitable for visitors of all ages."



Mardi Gras Gumbo. Photo courtesy SeaWorld

The event also will feature a special food menu, including:

Andouille Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya

Lobster and Roast Beef Po' Boys

Impossibly Dirty Rice (with Impossible plant-based imitation meat)

Available desserts will be:

Beignets

Fun-Fetti King Bars

King Cake Roulade

And the adult drink menu includes:

Hurricanes

Blackberry Juleps

Frozen Margaritas

You can save up to $30 on single-day tickets or get a Kids Free offer or choose a free All-Day Dining deal with discounts available on our partner's SeaWorld San Diego tickets page. Discounted Fun Cards also are available.

Okay, so now when do theme park fans in Florida get Lunar New Year?

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)