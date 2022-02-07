Park of the Week: Disney California Adventure

Disneyland Honors Black Artists With 'Celebrate Soulfully'

The Disneyland Resort has kicked off its "Celebrate Soulfully" event for Black History Month.

The highlight of the month-long festivities will be the return of live music to the Fantasyland Theater in Disneyland for "Celebrate Gospel" on February 19 and 26. Kierra Sheard headlines the 19th, while Grammy winners Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music lead the line-up on the 26th. The music starts at 3pm each day and is included with park admission.

Outside the parks, throughout the month Black artists will perform on stage in the Downtown Disney District, while The Mood Indigo Group plays jazz nightly in the lobby inside Disney's Grand Californian Hotel.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

Just steps away in the Hearthstone Lounge, the Grand Californian will be featuring a special menu with beer, wine, and spirits from Black-owned businesses, including the McBride Sisters Collection, Brown Estate Napa Valley, Crowns & Hops Brewing Co., and Uncle Nearest 1884 Tennessee whiskey. An appetizer menu, served 5-9pm, features crispy chicken wings with a habanero maple glaze, Cajun shrimp flatbread, and loaded sweet potato fries with bacon, corn relish, barbecue sauce, and spicy aioli.

Back in the Downtown Disney District, the Post 21 cart and WonderGround Gallery will offer artwork from Black artists, while displays throughout the district will feature other Black artists, including a chalk-art installation by Disney Live Entertainment's Marcella Swett and art inspired by Disney/Pixar’s "Soul" created by Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter, and Cory Van Lew.

