New Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park Soft Opens

Genting SkyWorlds soft-opened to guests today, bringing a variety of Fox-themed entertainment franchises to Malaysia's Resorts World Genting.

This is the park that originally was supposed to be Twentieth Century Fox World, before that big legal battle with Disney forced a rebrand. (Lots of links explaining that, here.) But Disney ultimately reached an agreement with Genting that allowed several Fox properties to be used as attraction themes within the park, including four animation franchises from the now-closed Blue Sky studio: Rio, Epic, Robots, and Ice Age.

The park also includes - or will include - attractions themed to Planet of the Apes, Independence Day, and Night at the Museum. Not everything is open yet in this soft opening period, but I have an overview and some initial thoughts about the park in my Opening Day reaction video.

If you would like a look around from inside the park on its first day, I found this walking tour:

And there are already on-ride POV videos for Toy Story Mania-like Night at the Museum: Midnight Mayhem and the indoor boat ride Epic Voyage to Moonhaven.

Still to open are the Ice Age: Expedition Thin Ice trackless dark ride, Ice Age-themed Acorn Adventure roller coaster and the Invasion of The Planet of the Apes 3D dark ride. No word on whether the former Sons of Anarchy power coaster from Dynamic Attractions, rethemed as Mad Ramp Peak - Full Throttle Racing was open to guests yet or not. But that's the ride system that first drew my attention to the park when it was announced at IAAPA a few years back.

