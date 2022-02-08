New Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park Soft Opens

Genting SkyWorlds soft-opened to guests today, bringing a variety of Fox-themed entertainment franchises to Malaysia's Resorts World Genting.
This is the park that originally was supposed to be Twentieth Century Fox World, before that big legal battle with Disney forced a rebrand. (Lots of links explaining that, here.) But Disney ultimately reached an agreement with Genting that allowed several Fox properties to be used as attraction themes within the park, including four animation franchises from the now-closed Blue Sky studio: Rio, Epic, Robots, and Ice Age.
The park also includes - or will include - attractions themed to Planet of the Apes, Independence Day, and Night at the Museum. Not everything is open yet in this soft opening period, but I have an overview and some initial thoughts about the park in my Opening Day reaction video.
If you would like a look around from inside the park on its first day, I found this walking tour:
And there are already on-ride POV videos for Toy Story Mania-like Night at the Museum: Midnight Mayhem and the indoor boat ride Epic Voyage to Moonhaven.
Still to open are the Ice Age: Expedition Thin Ice trackless dark ride, Ice Age-themed Acorn Adventure roller coaster and the Invasion of The Planet of the Apes 3D dark ride. No word on whether the former Sons of Anarchy power coaster from Dynamic Attractions, rethemed as Mad Ramp Peak - Full Throttle Racing was open to guests yet or not. But that's the ride system that first drew my attention to the park when it was announced at IAAPA a few years back.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Yo this park looks sweet! As Robert mentioned, it looks well decorated and it has a good selection of attractions for the family with some interesting IP (Independence Day! We need Bill Pullman's presidential speech somewhere on the attraction). Very much in the mold of Disney and Universal. Not comparing it to those seasoned legends of the industry but just saying it is similar, like Warner Bros. World in the UAE.
Robert also touched on this and it does bug me but why is this park seemingly already capped for space with no room to grow? Reminds me of Universal Studios Singapore. The park has a fantastic set of first year attractions but we know that in the coming year and decades it will need to grow. Seems like they will need be creative with that.
I don't know when I'll ever be in Malaysia or South East Asia again but it is on my radar and I do hope to visit one day.