Park of the Week: Disney California Adventure

Soarin' Over California Returns to Disneyland Next Month

Buh-bye, Leaning Tower of Eiffel. Soarin' Over California is coming back to Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort.

The original version of Disney's popular flying theater ride will return "for a limited time" during the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, which starts March 4.

The festival runs through April 26 this year, but Disney has not committed to a specific date when the original version of Soarin' will go back into the vault and Soarin' Around the World will return.

