Vote of the Week: Take the Tram or Take a Walk?

The parking trams are back at Walt Disney World and about to return to Disneyland. But do you like to ride the trams, or do you prefer to walk to and from your car?

That's the first question many of us face when visiting a theme park - take the tram, or take a walk? Not everyone is blessed with the ability to make this choice, of course. For guests with mobility issues, transportation such as parking trams provide an essential accommodation when visiting a theme park. But those who can make the walk sometimes can save time and avoid crowds by hoofing it rather than waiting for a seat on the tram. That's especially true at the end of the day, when many guests go to leave the park at once.

I was a walker long before Covid led Disney and some other parks to park their trams temporarily. Pretty much no matter what park I visited, if there was a line to get on the tram, I walked instead. The more you walk each day now, the more likely you will be to walk each day later in your life, I say.

But sometimes I visit with people who would rather just stay in the car and drive home than have to walk across the parking lot and beyond to get into the park. And at the end of the day, many fans consider sitting down in a tram for the ride back to their car as one of the most refreshing moments of their visit.

More and more parks are looking to make an extra buck by selling you up-close parking that eliminates the need for a tram. And others don't even offer them. At Universal Orlando, for example, you ride moving walkways between CityWalk and the far reaches of the parking structures. (Whether you ride moving sidewalks or walk around them is a topic for another vote on another day.)

Yeah, it's a trivial decision. But I think this choice tells you a lot about what kind of theme park visitor people will be that day. Will you look to slice through the crowds, walking miles back and forth across the park throughout the day to minimize wait time and maximize rides? Or will you look for a more relaxed approach, taking it easy rather than burning through the day? Or will you just say 'to heck with it' and pay whatever upcharge the park offers in order to skip as a many queues as possible?

The decision you make when you get out of the car just might provide that answer.



