Vote of the Week: Is Florida the New Coaster Capital?

Central Florida is indisputably the theme park capital of the world. With six of the world's top 12 most-visited theme parks, including the leader - Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, more people visit the Orlando area for theme parks than any other destination on the planet.

But roller coaster fans long have sought to apply an asterisk to Central Florida's title. Yes, Orlando is the leader for theme parks, but that means dark rides, shows, and other family attractions. If you want to fill your days riding world-class roller coasters, head elsewhere.

Is that really still a valid argument, though? For the past two years, a Central Florida coaster has won the top spot in our annual world's best roller coasters reader survey, with Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure winning in 2020 and Jurassic World VelociCoaster this past year. Three of our top five and four of our top 10 roller coasters now are in Central Florida. With Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay looking like a certain addition to the top of our list this year, Central Florida could have four of the top five and half of the top 10.

Clearly, you can find and ride world-class roller coasters in Central Florida now. Is that enough to make the area the world's roller coaster capital as well as its theme park capital?

If not, what is the alternative? Cedar Point has made a claim with its slogan "America's Roller Coast," but without another park in the same market to help carry the load, it's a tough assignment for one park to take on the four Central Florida parks currently with top 25 coasters.

Southern California likely would be the next-best candidate, with Six Flags Magic Mountain's record-holding line-up of 19-soon-to-be-20 roller coasters leading the way. Help from Knott's Berry Farm gives Southern California six of our top 25, but they sit toward the bottom of that list, with only Magic Mountain's Twisted Colossus cracking the top 10.

Looking abroad, only Phantasialand placed multiple coasters on our list last year, but as international borders open up and our international readership continues to expand, I hope that coasters from other parks outside the United States will get more love from Theme Park Insider readers. You can find solid coaster line-ups in the Tokyo area and the United Arab Emirates as well as many markets in Europe, with China continuing to grow as a coaster destination.

But should having a few great coasters in your market be the only criteria for assigning the coaster crown? Depth ought to matter, too. Sure, a coaster capital must have top-quality, world-class coasters, but it also ought to offer a solid line-up of mid-tier coasters to fill out your days, as well as a welcoming line-up of entry-level coasters for young or emerging fans.

And do fans really want to have to pay to visit four or five different parks from three different companies to enjoy a world-class coaster trip? Or is it preferable to look for a destination where you can find a wide range of coasters within one or two close-by parks, giving you more thrills for the money? Those questions might undermine Central Florida's case to be considered the world's coaster capital.

So I leave it up to you to decide.

