SeaWorld's New Ice Breaker Raises Height Requirement

SeaWorld Orlando has raised its height restriction from 48 to 54 inches.Just days after officially opening its new Ice Breaker roller coaster,
The higher requirement effectively keeps some of the younger visitors that SeaWorld was hoping would find the Premier Rides Sky Rocket an "ice breaker" into the world of grown-up coaster from experiencing the 52-mph ride. SeaWorld said that the change was made "out of an abundance of caution" after "experiencing some operational issues with smaller riders."
SeaWorld said that it is working with the manufacturer to make adjustments, though it provided no details on what those adjustments ultimately might be.
For now, Ice Breaker has the same 54-inch height requirement as the park's three Bolliger & Mabillard coasters: Mako, Manta, and Kraken.
Really doesn't breed confidence that they would open the ride and so quickly change the safety requirements. They didn't test the ride first?
I wonder what kind of incidents occurred for this to happen. It's gotta be those atrocious comfort collars right? Maybe Premier will finally get rid of them haha.
Has this ever happened in the past? Much more intense coasters than IB have a 48-inch requirement. It does have some aggressive ejector at some points but it's never more intense than X2.
@thecolonel- I'm not sure if testing can account for real-life humans being in the seats having the experience. But maybe, idk how the height requirement system really works.
This is mostly conjecture, but here's what I know...
Back in 2019, a friend of mine talked with the Premier reps at IAAPA about this ride and the 48" height requirement, and they were told that the main change to the restraint system was changing the shin guard so that it could better secure riders with shorter legs. If you compare the pictures of Ice Breaker's trains to those of other Sky Rocket models, you will see that this component is shaped and positioned differently on the new trains. From what I have heard, during the preview period there were reports of smaller riders enduring a rough and unpleasant ride on Ice Breaker due to not being held securely in the seat and instead tossed around by the forces of the coaster. Word has it that the forces on the coaster are more extreme than anticipated, so my guess is that Premier needs to redesign the lap bar/shin guard to better secure smaller riders, and that is the reason for the temporary change. The comfort collars are a secondary restraint and as such would be more involved with setting a maximum size for riders than a minimum size, despite many enthusiasts somehow concluding those are what are at fault.
It should be noted that this is not the first time a Premier Sky Rocket has needed a height requirement adjustment shortly before opening. Full Throttle at Six Flags Magic Mountain actually had the height restriction increased from 52" to 54" just before opening after it was discovered that the extreme amount of hangtime on portions of that ride could be uncomfortable for smaller riders who would be held primarily by the lap bar rather than a combination of the lap bar and shin guard. Ice Breaker's issues are not all that dissimilar as the coaster does pull up to 1.5 negative gs in certain seats due to some super sharp hills.
Thanks AJ!
Yikes. I guess we should be glad that they made this change before anything major happened.
Hopefully the trains get re-configured so they can revert to 48 inches.