SeaWorld's New Ice Breaker Raises Height Requirement

Just days after officially opening its new Ice Breaker roller coaster, SeaWorld Orlando has raised its height restriction from 48 to 54 inches.

The higher requirement effectively keeps some of the younger visitors that SeaWorld was hoping would find the Premier Rides Sky Rocket an "ice breaker" into the world of grown-up coaster from experiencing the 52-mph ride. SeaWorld said that the change was made "out of an abundance of caution" after "experiencing some operational issues with smaller riders."



Photo courtesy SeaWorld

SeaWorld said that it is working with the manufacturer to make adjustments, though it provided no details on what those adjustments ultimately might be.

For now, Ice Breaker has the same 54-inch height requirement as the park's three Bolliger & Mabillard coasters: Mako, Manta, and Kraken.

