Hersheypark Adds Two Jolly Rancher Rides for 2022

Hersheypark is celebrating "Twos-day" by announcing two new attraction experiences for the summer of 2022. (It's 2/22/22 this Tuesday, if you've not yet heard.)

The park's Vekoma boomerang, Sidewinder, is getting rebranded as Jolly Rancher Remix. The reimagined attraction will add a "flavor tunnel" and feature five different randomized ride profiles, each with different music, lights, and scents.



Will that be enough to entice visitors to ride what is consistently rated as roller coaster fans' least favorite model? We will see.

Next to Jolly Rancher Remix will be another thrill ride themed to Hershey's hard-candy brand, with Mix'd Flavored By Jolly Rancher. This appears to be a Zamperla Nebulaz ride, with four rotating axes. You can see a Zamperla Nebulaz in action here, on my Instagram post from the 2019 IAAPA Expo.

Both rides will debut this summer. Hersheypark opens for the season on April 2. For our complete coaster rankings of the park, please visit our guide to Hersheypark page.

