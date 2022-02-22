Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Knott's Berry Farm Prepares for Boysenberry Festival Return

Knott's annual Boysenberry Festival returns next month, running daily from March 18 through April 24. The park today announced new food, beverage, and entertainment for the festival, which celebrates the fruit that put the "berry" in Knott's Berry Farm.

The highlight of the festival is a variety of sweet and savory food items featuring the Boysenberry, the hybrid berry that became famous when it was sold at Walter Knott's Buena Park, California berry farm, years before the farm evolved into a theme park. This year's new food items include:

Chicken Dumplings with a Boysenberry Wonton and a Teriyaki Dipping Sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu with a Boysenberry Cheese Sauce

Crab Sushi Roll with a Boysenberry Aioli

Trio of Sausage with Peppers and Onions on Boysenberry Polenta

Spring Fling Salad with Shrimp and a Boysenberry Vinaigrette

Newly announced dessert selections include:

Boysenberry Filled Donut Open Faced Chicken Sandwich with an Aioli Drizzle

Boysenberry Rocky Road Brownie

Boysenberry Pie Bars

On the drink menu, Knott's will be serving a Boysenberry Horchata along with the following new adult beverages:

Boysenberry Slushy Mudslide

Prosecco with Hibiscus and Boysenberry

Boysenberry Sweet Tea with Vodka

Selections will be available from food stalls and restaurants around the park, while Knott's also will offer a six-selection tasting card from among 25 designated items for $50, or $45 for pass holders.



Photo courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

As for entertainment, a new Riverboat Revenge comedy melodrama will play this year at the Bird Cage Theatre, joining the Snoopy's Boysenberry Jamboree on the Calico Mine Stage, the Knott's Totally Tubular 80's Dance Party, and the Mariachi Angelitas. The Old MacDonald's Barn will be open in Calico, as will the Boysenberry Fun and Games, including the Boysenberry Pie Eating Contest.

In an addition, the Boysenberry Festival Craft Fair returns this year with 30 local craft vendors.

* * *

