Knott's Berry Farm Prepares for Boysenberry Festival Return

Knott's annual Boysenberry Festival returns next month, running daily from March 18 through April 24. The park today announced new food, beverage, and entertainment for the festival, which celebrates the fruit that put the "berry" in Knott's Berry Farm.
The highlight of the festival is a variety of sweet and savory food items featuring the Boysenberry, the hybrid berry that became famous when it was sold at Walter Knott's Buena Park, California berry farm, years before the farm evolved into a theme park. This year's new food items include:
Newly announced dessert selections include:
On the drink menu, Knott's will be serving a Boysenberry Horchata along with the following new adult beverages:
Selections will be available from food stalls and restaurants around the park, while Knott's also will offer a six-selection tasting card from among 25 designated items for $50, or $45 for pass holders.
As for entertainment, a new Riverboat Revenge comedy melodrama will play this year at the Bird Cage Theatre, joining the Snoopy's Boysenberry Jamboree on the Calico Mine Stage, the Knott's Totally Tubular 80's Dance Party, and the Mariachi Angelitas. The Old MacDonald's Barn will be open in Calico, as will the Boysenberry Fun and Games, including the Boysenberry Pie Eating Contest.
In an addition, the Boysenberry Festival Craft Fair returns this year with 30 local craft vendors.
For discounted tickets to Knott's Berry Farm as well as hotel packages, please visit our authorized partner's Knott's Berry Farm tickets page.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Bring back the Mega Chicken-dinner Burger, or no deal.