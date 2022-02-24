Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

New Flying Theater Ride Coming to Chicago in 2023

Chicago will be the next America city to get a flying theater attraction. Pursuit will bring its next FlyOver ride to Chicago's Navy Pier next year.

"As Navy Pier continues to evolve, FlyOver will use its unique cutting-edge technology and breathtaking content to transform the former IMAX space giving our Chicago neighbors and out-of-town visitors soaring new adventures," Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner said.

The Chicago installation will be the fourth for FlyOver, following the original in Vancouver and debuts in Reykjavík, Iceland and Las Vegas.



Image courtesy FlyOver by Pursuit

"Creating a FlyOver attraction in Chicago and within an iconic destination like the Navy Pier, marks another milestone in Pursuit's strategic growth," Pursuit President David Barry said. "The new attraction will enable us to connect Chicago's 29 million overnight visitors with the feeling of flight across stunning natural wonders of the United States and beyond."

The attraction will play on a 65-foot spherical screen while guests watch from a moving platform with six degrees of motion, enhanced by special in-theater practical effects including wind, mist, and location-specific scents. Pre-show experiences will complete the attraction.

Construction begins this spring, with FlyOver in Chicago scheduled to open near the Centennial Wheel in fall of 2023. For more, please see our previous posts on FlyOver:

Soar Over the Wild West at FlyOver in Las Vegas, including an interview with Creative Director Rick Rothschild, who wrote and directed the original Soarin' Over California film that debuted at Disney California Adventure in 2001.

What Does It Take to Make a Thrilling Flying Theater Film?, with behind-the-scenes video of the making of a FlyOver movie.

* * *

