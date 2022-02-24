Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Menus Now Up for Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

February 24, 2022, 4:37 PM · So what's on the menu this year for the return of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival? The event at the Disneyland Resort starts March 4 and runs through April 26, and Disney just released the line-up of this year's featured food items.

You can find the complete menu, with prices, from the event's festival marketplaces on Disney's website. But here are the food items that Disneyland is marking as new this year, for both the marketplaces and participating Disney California Adventure restaurants and food stand.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac
Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac. Photos courtesy Disneyland

Nuts About Cheese

Berry Patch

Peppers Cali-Ente

I (Heart) Artichokes

IPA Sausage Dog
IPA Sausage Dog

California Craft Brews

Golden Dreams

Garlic Kissed

LA Style

Raspberry Spiral Ration
Raspberry Spiral Ration

Terran Treats

Pym Test Kitchen

Willie's Churros

Lamplight Lounge

Sonoma Terrace

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Smokejumpers Grill

Paradise Garden Grill

Many items, including all non-alcoholic items at the Festival Marketplaces, are available on Disney's eight-item Sip and Savor Pass. Tasting portions of restaurant selections may also be able on the Sip and Savor Pass. Mobile ordering is available at most Disneyland Resort restaurants, but not at the Festival Marketplaces. However, you can order in person at one Festival Marketplace for all the marketplaces, saving your receipt and picking up the items at other marketplaces later. Do that, because lines can get long for DCA's food events.

