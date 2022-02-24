Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Menus Now Up for Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

So what's on the menu this year for the return of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival? The event at the Disneyland Resort starts March 4 and runs through April 26, and Disney just released the line-up of this year's featured food items.

You can find the complete menu, with prices, from the event's festival marketplaces on Disney's website. But here are the food items that Disneyland is marking as new this year, for both the marketplaces and participating Disney California Adventure restaurants and food stand.



Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac. Photos courtesy Disneyland

Nuts About Cheese

Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac with brown sugar streusel and strawberry crackle

Next Level Crackers & Cheese: House-made herb crackers with white cheddar-infused fromage blanc, spicy prosciutto spread, and cherry jam

Berry Patch

Strawberry Cheesecake with Lemon Chantilly

Blueberry-Buttermilk Pie

Peppers Cali-Ente

Chile Relleno Empanada with arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses

Ají de Gallina: Spicy yellow chile creamed chicken with jasmine rice and olive tapenade

I (Heart) Artichokes

Chicharron-crusted Fried Artichoke Dip with smoked pepper crema and Oaxaca cheese



IPA Sausage Dog

California Craft Brews

IPA Sausage Dog on a soft pretzel roll with onion-pepper Jardinière, cheddar cheese sauce, and malt vinegar-jalapeño crunch

Golden Dreams

Honey-Orange-glazed Salmon Salad with citrus vinaigrette



Mango-Carrot Gazpacho with grilled shrimp and jalapeño crema

Garlic Kissed

Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-Gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri

LA Style

Glazed BBQ Pork Belly with furikake-togarashi mac salad

Gyro-inspired Flatbread featuring Impossible Ground Beef with chipotle hummus, tzatziki and spiced crispy chickpeas



Raspberry Spiral Ration

Terran Treats

Raspberry Spiral Ration: Yellow strawberry spiral churro with berry compote

Pym Test Kitchen

Elote Pretzel: Five-ounce pretzel topped with corn three ways, cilantro sprigs, radish, cotija, and flavored crema

Willie's Churros

Mango Churro: Mango sauce, chile-lime sugar, and tamarind chamoy

Lamplight Lounge

Cookies and Cream Donuts topped with crème-filled chocolate cookie pieces served with a vanilla and cookie dipping sauce

Sonoma Terrace

Old World Aged White Cheddar Lager Soup with toasted fig and prosciutto sandwich

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Mushroom Bao: Hoisin-glazed mushrooms, Asian slaw, and jalapeño in a steamed bao

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Avocado Toast: Smashed avocado on toasted sourdough bread, fire-roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, cilantro, and balsamic reduction

Smokejumpers Grill

Pepperoni Pizza Slider: Angus beef and pork sausage patty, pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fried pepperoni served on a ciabatta slider roll and topped with a pepperoncini

Paradise Garden Grill

Brisket Fries: French fries topped with shredded smoked BBQ brisket, cheddar cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and green onions

Char Siu Ribs: Chinese-inspired grilled pork ribs with steamed rice and almond-cabbage salad

Impossible Gyro: Seasoned plant-based meat served in pita bread with dairy-free tzatziki, seasoned tomatoes, cucumber, and onions

Jerk Chicken: Caribbean-inspired half chicken with mango-pineapple salsa served with black beans, white rice, and fried plantains

Beer-battered Fish Tacos: Baja-style beer-battered fish on corn tortillas topped with slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, and lime wedge with house-made tortilla chips and roasted red chile-tomato salsa

Many items, including all non-alcoholic items at the Festival Marketplaces, are available on Disney's eight-item Sip and Savor Pass. Tasting portions of restaurant selections may also be able on the Sip and Savor Pass. Mobile ordering is available at most Disneyland Resort restaurants, but not at the Festival Marketplaces. However, you can order in person at one Festival Marketplace for all the marketplaces, saving your receipt and picking up the items at other marketplaces later. Do that, because lines can get long for DCA's food events.

