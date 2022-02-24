Menus Now Up for Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival
February 24, 2022, 4:37 PM ·
So what's on the menu this year for the return of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival? The event at the Disneyland Resort starts March 4 and runs through April 26, and Disney just released the line-up of this year's featured food items.
You can find the complete menu, with prices, from the event's festival marketplaces on Disney's website. But here are the food items that Disneyland is marking as new this year, for both the marketplaces and participating Disney California Adventure restaurants and food stand.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac. Photos courtesy Disneyland
Nuts About Cheese
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac with brown sugar streusel and strawberry crackle
- Next Level Crackers & Cheese: House-made herb crackers with white cheddar-infused fromage blanc, spicy prosciutto spread, and cherry jam
Berry Patch
- Strawberry Cheesecake with Lemon Chantilly
- Blueberry-Buttermilk Pie
Peppers Cali-Ente
- Chile Relleno Empanada with arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses
- Ají de Gallina: Spicy yellow chile creamed chicken with jasmine rice and olive tapenade
I (Heart) Artichokes
- Chicharron-crusted Fried Artichoke Dip with smoked pepper crema and Oaxaca cheese
IPA Sausage Dog
California Craft Brews
- IPA Sausage Dog on a soft pretzel roll with onion-pepper Jardinière, cheddar cheese sauce, and malt vinegar-jalapeño crunch
Golden Dreams
- Honey-Orange-glazed Salmon Salad with citrus vinaigrette
- Mango-Carrot Gazpacho with grilled shrimp and jalapeño crema
Garlic Kissed
- Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-Gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri
LA Style
- Glazed BBQ Pork Belly with furikake-togarashi mac salad
- Gyro-inspired Flatbread featuring Impossible Ground Beef with chipotle hummus, tzatziki and spiced crispy chickpeas
Raspberry Spiral Ration
Terran Treats
- Raspberry Spiral Ration: Yellow strawberry spiral churro with berry compote
Pym Test Kitchen
- Elote Pretzel: Five-ounce pretzel topped with corn three ways, cilantro sprigs, radish, cotija, and flavored crema
Willie's Churros
- Mango Churro: Mango sauce, chile-lime sugar, and tamarind chamoy
Lamplight Lounge
- Cookies and Cream Donuts topped with crème-filled chocolate cookie pieces served with a vanilla and cookie dipping sauce
Sonoma Terrace
- Old World Aged White Cheddar Lager Soup with toasted fig and prosciutto sandwich
Lucky Fortune Cookery
- Mushroom Bao: Hoisin-glazed mushrooms, Asian slaw, and jalapeño in a steamed bao
Pacific Wharf Cafe
- Avocado Toast: Smashed avocado on toasted sourdough bread, fire-roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, cilantro, and balsamic reduction
Smokejumpers Grill
- Pepperoni Pizza Slider: Angus beef and pork sausage patty, pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fried pepperoni served on a ciabatta slider roll and topped with a pepperoncini
Paradise Garden Grill
- Brisket Fries: French fries topped with shredded smoked BBQ brisket, cheddar cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and green onions
- Char Siu Ribs: Chinese-inspired grilled pork ribs with steamed rice and almond-cabbage salad
- Impossible Gyro: Seasoned plant-based meat served in pita bread with dairy-free tzatziki, seasoned tomatoes, cucumber, and onions
- Jerk Chicken: Caribbean-inspired half chicken with mango-pineapple salsa served with black beans, white rice, and fried plantains
- Beer-battered Fish Tacos: Baja-style beer-battered fish on corn tortillas topped with slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, and lime wedge with house-made tortilla chips and roasted red chile-tomato salsa
Many items, including all non-alcoholic items at the Festival Marketplaces, are available on Disney's eight-item Sip and Savor Pass. Tasting portions of restaurant selections may also be able on the Sip and Savor Pass. Mobile ordering is available at most Disneyland Resort restaurants, but not at the Festival Marketplaces. However, you can order in person at one Festival Marketplace for all the marketplaces, saving your receipt and picking up the items at other marketplaces later. Do that, because lines can get long for DCA's food events.
To buy discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, please visit our authorized partner's Disneyland tickets page.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
Replies (0)