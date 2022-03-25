Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

A Visitor's Guide to the New Sesame Place San Diego

Do you know how to get to Sesame Street? If you live on the west coast, start by heading to San Diego. The west coast's first Sesame Street theme park - Sesame Place San Diego - opens Saturday in Chula Vista.

Taking over the 17-acre former Aquatica water park, Sesame Place adds seven "dry" rides for children and their families, including the park's first roller coaster. But the highlight is Sesame Street itself, brought to life at the park's entrance.

Interactive windows provide play opportunities, while Big Bird's Nest becomes a storytime and meet and greet area during the day. Elmo also welcomes fans for a photo op around the corner from the famous 123 Sesame Street stoop.

In the middle of the street, you will find the Sunny Day Carousel - one of the new children's rides in the park, which is a Certified Autism Center, with staff trained to provide assistance to visitors on the spectrum. Let's take a walking tour of the park.

In addition to the carousel, all-ages "dry" rides in the park include:

Sesame Street Soar & Spin

Elmo's Rockin' Rockets

Abby's Fairy Flight

Rub-A-Dub Sub

The park's roller coaster, Super Grover's Box Car Derby, is a Zierer Force family coaster with a 38" height requirement,

which is the same height requirement on the Cookie Climb tower.

As for the water attractions, you must be under 48 inches to go on the slides at Elmo's Silly Sand Slides.

Otherwise, the following slides have 42-inch minimum requirements: Honker Dinger Dash, Oscar’s Rotten Rafts, and Snuffy’s Spaghetti Slides. The tallest requirement in the park is 48 inches on Cookie's Monster Mixer.

While the rides will entertain many Sesame Place families, it's the park's entertainment that sets it apart from other amusement parks and family entertainment centers where you can find water slides and kiddie rides. In the Sesame Street neighborhood, you can listen to Storytime With Big Bird.

The park's 750-seat outdoor theater is home to a new, 20-minute musical show, Welcome to Our Street, starring Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, Grover, and Cookie Monster.

But the headline act is the park's Sesame Street Party Parade, which won awards for its previous installations at SeaWorld Orlando and the original Sesame Place, outside Philadelphia.

All together, it's a nice mix of attractions for families with Sesame Street fans who are looking for a not-too-intense day to relax and spend time with these beloved characters. The Sesame Street IP gives the park a unique element to distinguish Sesame Place from other water parks in the area, though the pricing seems aimed at encouraging repeat visits via some form of annual pass. The park will be open seven days a week during school holidays, then weekends the rest of the year, though entertainment offerings may vary by season.

Single-day tickets are available for $58 - which is $22 off the $80 gate price - on our partner's Sesame Place San Diego tickets page. Discounted 2022 Silver Season Pass also are available for $119 each.

If you would like to learn more about why owner SeaWorld decided to change its Aquatica park into a Sesame Place, and where this park fits within trends in the theme park industry, check with us later Saturday for a follow-up post that will address those issues.

