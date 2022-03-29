Park of the Week: Hersheypark

Universal Orlando Reveals New Housing Project Details

Universal Parks & Resorts and its development partner today revealed the name and initial development plan for their affordable housing project in Orlando.

Universal in 2020 announced that it would donate 20 acres of its property near International Drive for the project, following opposition from local housing advocates to an expansion of Kirkman Road that Universal requested for its new Epic Universe theme park.

Last year, Universal selected Wendover Housing Partners as the developer for the project, which would create 1,000 units of affordable/mixed-income housing.

Today, Universal and Wendover announced that the development would be called Catchlight Crossings.



Concept image courtesy Universal Parks and Wendover Housing Partners

Community amenities announced today in initial development plan will include an on-site tuition-free preschool, on-site medical offices, a neighborhood food pantry, fitness center, and a transportation center for buses, ridesharing and employer shuttles.

"Through this partnership with Universal, we hope to serve as a model for how private employers, local governments and developers can work together to address socioeconomic issues in the communities where we live and work," Wendover Housing Partners CEO Jonathan L. Wolf said. "What Wendover and Universal are creating here is truly unique and will leave a lasting, positive impact on the community for generations to come."

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (3)