Disney World's Epcot Food and Wine Festival Returns in July

Ready for the next Epcot festival? The Walt Disney World Resort today announced the dates for the 2022 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.

Epcot's original festival will run the same weeks as it did last year - starting July 14 and continuing through November 19. More than 25 Global Marketplace will sell food and drinks from nations and regions around the world, though not all of those booths will be open at the festival's start. Disney will release menus and the line-up for the festival's Eat to the Beat Concert Series later, as we get closer to the festival's start.

With Epcot's Flower & Garden running through July 4, the Food & Wine schedule gives Walt Disney World visitors just nine days in early July to take in the unique experience of a festival-free Epcot. The park's traditional fall and spring festivals nearly have converged in summer. And after the the Food & Wine Festival concludes in November, get ready for the expected return of Epcot's Festival of the Holidays later that month, completing the nearly year-round schedule of festivals at Epcot.

Epcot celebrates its 40th anniversary this October 1. Sometime before that, the park will welcome its next attraction, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind indoor "storycoaster" that has taken over the former Universe of Energy pavilion. Epcot's first roller coaster officially is scheduled to open this "summer," but a Disney executive leaked that the ride would be open by Memorial Day, and - perhaps not coincidentally - Disney has scheduled an Epcot press event in early May. Meanwhile, Epcot is opening a new restaurant in the heart of the park.

So even in addition to the nearly-persistent festivals, there's plenty going on this year at Epcot.

