Time for Spring Break Deals at Florida's Theme Parks

It's spring break season, and as fans return to theme parks and attractions across Central Florida, we have links to several ticket discount deals for you.

Let's start with Universal Orlando, where the annual Mardi Gras festival continues through April 24. To experience that, and all the award-winning attractions at the resort, you can get two days at Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure free with the purchase of a three-day ticket. That's a savings of up to $218 on select dates. Universal Orlando tickets

Save over $52 on a Single-Day Ticket with All Day Dine, while you ride the new Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa. Busch Gardens Tampa tickets

The Seven Seas Food Festival continues all month at SeaWorld Orlando, where you can save over $22 on Single Day Tickets or over $50 on a Single Day Ticket with All Day Dine. SeaWorld Orlando tickets

The new Peppa Pig Theme Park is now open at Legoland Florida, where you can save over $20 on one- or two-day tickets, including Combo tickets for the two parks. Legoland Florida tickets

Visitors to Central Florida will find a wide variety of other attractions across the area, in addition to the big theme parks. And we have links to ticket deals to several of those, as well. Including a savings of $7 off admission to the Kennedy Space Center.

We also have links to deals on tickets to:

