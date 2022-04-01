Park of the Week: Hersheypark

April Brings Ticket Deals for Disneyland, Other SoCal Attractions

April will be a big month at Southern California's theme parks, as more entertainment returns to Disneyland, Knott's continues its biggest festival of the year, and SeaWorld welcomes more riders onto its biggest roller coaster yet.

Let's start at the Disneyland Resort, where World of Color, the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks return on April 22. Locals can get a three-day ticket with Disney Genie Plus for as low as $81 per day. Admission to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure is available for as low as $62 per day without the new line-skipping service for locals, too. Even if you live outside Southern California, you can still get a deal on Disneyland tickets - with savings up to $33. Disneyland tickets



World of Color at Disney California Adventure

The Boysenberry Festival continues through April 24 at Knott's Berry Farm, where visitors can save up to $47 on admission for select dates. Knott's Berry Farm tickets

SeaWorld San Diego just opened the west coast's first Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster with Emperor, and visitors can save $30 on weekday tickets, or $40 on a Single Day Ticket with All Day Dining. Discounts also are available on any-day tickets, or you can opt for a kids-free deal with regularly-priced adult admission. SeaWorld San Diego tickets

Elsewhere, save up to $38 on one-day admission, or up to $145 on a one-day ticket with Universal Express front-of-line access, at Universal Studios Hollywood.

If you will be in Long Beach for the IndyCar Grand Prix this month, one of the city's other top attractions is the Aquarium of the Pacific, located right next to the famous Turn 2-3 roundabout. Visitors can save up to $8 on select dates. Aquarium of the Pacific tickets

Our travel partner has also discounts available on tickets to:

Want more discount links and industry news throughout the year? Sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. And, as always, thank you for reading Theme Park Insider and supporting the site through your linked ticket purchases.

Replies (0)