State Line Celebration Kicks Off 2022 Season at Carowinds

Carowinds will kick off its Spring Break season with an all-new State Line Celebration, starting April 9.

"We cannot wait for guests to join us on the State Line for some of our favorite recipes and Carolina fun," Carowinds Director of Live Entertainment Ryan Allen said. "With four unique shows, delicious dishes, and more local beer and wine than you can shake a stick at, this special event shows why there is no place finer than the Carolinas."

Carowinds is built on the state line between North and South Carolina, and that border will be the focus of the new festival, which will include three food tents each on the North Carolina and South Carolina sides of the border. The State Line Celebration runs on weekends through May 8, as well as every day during the week of April 11.



Fury 325 at Carowinds

Kings Island opens for the season on April 16, with a retrack on The Beast among the improvements for the park's 2022 season.

