Fried Chicken Sandwiches Return to Universal CityWalk

Fried chicken sandwiches have returned to Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk.

The new Chick Chick Chicken opened today at CityWalk in the spot once occupied by Ludo Lefebvre's LudoBird. The new restaurant offers three fried chicken sandwiches - a classic, a Nashville hot, and an Asian-style - as well as classic and spicy chicken tender baskets.



Chick Chick Chicken. Photo courtesy Universal

The Asian Style Chicken Sandwich ($11.99) has crispy puffed rice chicken, Asian coleslaw, and sriracha aioli on black sesame brioche bun, while the Nashville Hot N' Spicy Chicken Sandwich ($10.99) comes with bread & butter pickles and classic coleslaw on a brioche bun. The Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich ($9.99) has a hand-breaded chicken breast, bread & butter pickles, and comeback sauce on a brioche bun.

The chicken tenders baskets are $13.99 each and include Crinkle Cut Fries.

Chick Chick Chicken is open daily at 11am on CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood.

