Vote of the Week: What's the Best New Coaster of 2022?

Okay, coaster fans, what is your top priority this summer?

After a delay of nearly two years, SeaWorld Parks has opened its four new coasters across the country, and we have reviewed them all for you, here on Theme Park Insider. Now, we would love to hear which one of these four you most are looking forward to experiencing in person.

We have links to our reviews below, along with excerpts and on-ride video. After you've looked at those, please vote and tell us in the comments what you think about these coasters.

Emperor at SeaWorld San Diego

Excellence isn't always measured by statistics when it comes to roller coasters. A ride that stands far from being the tallest, fastest, steepest, or longest in its category still can paste a smile on your face and fill your heart with joy. Just like Emperor does.

Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando

Ice Breaker isn't quite as dynamic or intense as SeaWorld Orlando's other coasters, but it fills its niche quite well. Even with the 52-inch height restriction, Ice Breaker is a fun addition to a coaster lineup that is the most well-rounded in all of Orlando - for adults and teens, that is.

Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Standing 206 feet tall and featuring RMC's innovative Ibox track, the new Iron Gwazi is a sight to behold and a winner from any position.

Pantheon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens Williamsburg's new Intamin coaster, Pantheon, truly calls upon all of the gods to create a ride that keeps riders on the edge of their seats from beginning to end.

