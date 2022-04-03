Park of the Week: Six Flags Great Adventure

Theme Park of the Week: Six Flags Great Adventure

New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure opened for its 2022 season yesterday. To celebrate, we are making it Theme Park Insider's Theme Park of the Week this week.

The return of El Toro leads the news for Six Flags Great Adventure's 2022 season, as the 4,400-foot Intamin wooden coaster reopens. Ranking number eight worldwide in our annual reader survey, El Toro is also our top-ranked attraction at the park.

Six Flags Great Adventure last year opened its Jersey Devil Coaster, an RMC Raptor single-rail coaster that Six Flags is basically cloning for installation at Six Flags Magic Mountain as Wonder Woman Flight of Courage later this year.

The park also is home to the world's tallest roller coaster, the 456-foot tall Kingda Ka.

Also this season, Six Flags Great Adventure is returning the Medusa name its Bolliger & Mabillard floorless coaster that had been named Bizarro for the past decade. That coaster is scheduled to reopen later this season, along with a transformation of the former Safari Kids area into the Jr. Thrillseekers land, the addition of a Fatburger to Adventure Alley, and the debut of a new Summer Vibes Festival, which will run July 16 to August 14.

For more about the park, including our complete ranking of the park's coasters, please visit our Six Flags Great Adventure page. And please subscribe to our theme park email newsletter for the links to participate in our next ranking surveys in the fall.

