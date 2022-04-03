Theme Park of the Week: Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure opened for its 2022 season yesterday. To celebrate, we are making it Theme Park Insider's Theme Park of the Week this week.New Jersey's
The return of El Toro leads the news for Six Flags Great Adventure's 2022 season, as the 4,400-foot Intamin wooden coaster reopens. Ranking number eight worldwide in our annual reader survey, El Toro is also our top-ranked attraction at the park.
Six Flags Great Adventure last year opened its Jersey Devil Coaster, an RMC Raptor single-rail coaster that Six Flags is basically cloning for installation at Six Flags Magic Mountain as Wonder Woman Flight of Courage later this year.
The park also is home to the world's tallest roller coaster, the 456-foot tall Kingda Ka.
Also this season, Six Flags Great Adventure is returning the Medusa name its Bolliger & Mabillard floorless coaster that had been named Bizarro for the past decade. That coaster is scheduled to reopen later this season, along with a transformation of the former Safari Kids area into the Jr. Thrillseekers land, the addition of a Fatburger to Adventure Alley, and the debut of a new Summer Vibes Festival, which will run July 16 to August 14.
For more about the park, including our complete ranking of the park's coasters, please visit our Six Flags Great Adventure page.
Having grown up near the Great America park in Gurnee, there are only a couple of other Six Flags parks I wish to see. I'll finally be hitting up Magic Mountain for the first time this May. Some day, I need to get out to Great Adventure as well since that's also considered one of the top tier parks.
SFGADV is a perfect example of a park that has no reason to not be really good - but sadly it sucks because Six Flags gonna Six Flags. Beautiful setting, world class ride collection (not just coasters they actually have a lot of kids rides and a decent dark ride), nice and spread out, world class safari attraction (which was the best attraction in the park but is sadly now an upcharge again). And not only that but they have the largest and wealthiest local market of anywhere in the USA.
But sadly the park is so poorly maintained, advertisements everywhere, and a ridiculous cash grab loose item locker policy that includes getting interrogated like a criminal. I actually have dozens of photo's from GADV over the years of things that look so ridiculously bad I felt compelled to take pictures of them, I have a whole vault of ghetto Great Adventure pictures. Even with their amazing ride collection I don't have any desire to go back.