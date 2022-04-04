Park of the Week: Six Flags Great Adventure

When Will Epcot's Guardians Coaster Open? Here's the Answer

The Walt Disney World Resort confirmed this morning that its new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at Epcot will open officially to the public on May 27.

A Disney executive earlier this year had leaked a Memorial Day weekend opening for Epcot's first roller coaster, which Disney had announced would be debuting sometime this summer. Disney today also dropped a new commercial for the attraction, which includes the opening date and sets up the ride's narrative.

Billed as Disney's first "storycoaster," Guardians of the Galaxy takes over the old Universe of Energy pavilion at Epcot, which has been rethemed as the Wonders of Xandar pavilion. The indoor coaster extends into a massive new show building behind the pavilion, and will feature cars that rotate to provide head-on views of the attraction's show scenes.

The Vekoma coaster also features the first reverse launch on a Disney roller coaster.

Disney also confirmed today that there will be a media preview of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind during a press event on May 4-6 at Epcot. We will be attending that event, so watch Theme Park Insider for our review of the coaster then. A media preview three weeks before a ride's officially opening also strongly suggests that there will be a soft open for the attraction. Whether that soft opening will be restricted to Walt Disney World's annual passholders or be open to all Epcot visitors remains to be seen. So stay tuned for more.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)