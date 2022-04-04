Park of the Week: Six Flags Great Adventure

New Encanto Show Is Coming to Disneyland

Disneyland this month will celebrate its Academy Award-winning animated film "Encanto."

Starting on April 11, Disneyland will present a brief Encanto-themed projection show on the It's a Small World facade several times nightly. The presentation, which will run for a limited time, will feature the movie's number-one hit song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."



Photo courtesy Disneyland

In addition to the Small World presentation, Encanto's Mirabel will meet guests in Frontierland's Zocalo Park. Encanto also will be one of the many Disney animated films featured on the new grand finale float in the Main Street Electrical Parade, which returns to Disneyland on April 22.

