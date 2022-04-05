Park of the Week: Six Flags Great Adventure

Lotte World Opens Its Second Theme Park

One of the world's most popular theme parks is getting a sibling. More than 30 years after the opening of Lotte World in Seoul - one of the Top 20 most-visited theme parks in the world - Lotte World has opened a second theme park, this time in Busan, South Korea.

Lotte World Adventure Busan - Magic Forest opened officially last week and is already sold out for its first month of operation.

"The last decade has seen an influx of joyless, soulless parks all around Asia, and Lotte World Adventure Busan is proof that it doesn't have to be that way," Creative Director Taylor Jeffs of California-based Legacy Entertainment said. "Just as happened at Lotte World over three decades ago, I believe visitors will make an instant and lasting emotional connection with this beautiful park from the moment they first step through its gates - and just like the gardens that inspired it, both that connection and this park will grow stronger and more beautiful with time."



Photos courtesy Legacy Entertainment

Designed and built for "less than the budget of a single large attraction at Disney or Universal Studios" (according to the park's press release), Lotte's Magic Forest features six themed zones:

River Village of Tinker Falls is the park's entry plaza and is anchored by Ogre's Flume, from ABC Rides.

Beyond that is an interactive Talking Tree in the park's hub.

The highlight in Rainbow Springs is the park's Garden Stage, which will host live performances. Next to that is Wonder Woods, the home to Asia's first Roller Coaster Restaurant as well as its first Mack Rides PowerSplash, called Giant Splash.

At the far end of the park lies Queen Lorry's Royal Garden, which is overseen by the park's Castle.

It's also home to a Swan Lake spinner ride, themed to Tchaikovsky's ballet.

Tucked in next to the Royal Garden is Joyful Meadows, which contains the park's collection of children's rides, including the Mysterious Cookie Train family coaster.

Finally, Underland, which is inspired by the Korean fairy tale, the Ogre's Magic Club. This land features the park's biggest thrill rides: a Zamperla Giant Discovery called Giant Swing,

and a Mack Rides "Blue Fire" model launch coaster, Giant Digger, which features four inversions and a top speed of 62 mph on its 3,465 feet of track.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)