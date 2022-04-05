Park of the Week: Six Flags Great Adventure

Fresh Looks at Disneyland Paris' 'Frozen' Land

The Disneyland Paris Resort is sharing fresh concept art and a first-look construction photo from the new "Frozen"-themed land coming to Walt Disney Studios Park.

The land's village in Arendelle will stand next to a 7.4-acre lake now under construction near the new Avengers Campus, on part of the old Studio Tram Tour that wasn't rethemed to Cars Road Trip. The land will include a Frozen-themed attraction, shops, and a restaurant "serving dishes with a Nordic touch."



Concept art courtesy Disneyland Paris

Work has begun on the site, creating the lake as well as the 131-foot mountain that will stand behind the village, upon which visitors will be able to see Elsa's Ice Castle.







Diane Oram, Senior Project Manager at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris, on the Frozen land construction site. Photo courtesy Disney

Disney today also shared new concept art of the promenade that will lead into the land, including a new table-service restaurant for the park.



Concept art courtesy Disneyland Paris

The Art Nouveau-style restaurant will have 250 seats on the lakefront and will host character meet and greets. There's no name yet for the restaurant, nor is there an expected opening date for the rest of the Arendelle land.

Disney first announced the Frozen-themed land back in 2018, when it also announced that Paris' second gate would get the Marvel land that opens this summer. Also announced then was a Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge installation that appears to have been abandoned. At the Disneyland opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, then-Disney Parks Chairman Bob Chapek all but ruled out building a Galaxy's Edge in any of Disney’s international parks, and there have been no updates about a Paris installation since then.

