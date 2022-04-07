Park of the Week: Six Flags Great Adventure

'Lego Ferrari Build and Race' Experience to Open in May

Lego's new interactive Ferrari experience arrives at Legoland California on May 12.

The Carlsbad theme park announced last fall that it would welcome a new Lego Ferrari Build and Race experience in 2022, but had not revealed a specific opening date until now. In Lego Ferrari Build and Race, which is included with park admission, participants will start by building a Ferrari from Lego. But instead of just testing those cars on a Pinewood Derby-style track, Lego Ferrari Build and Race goes high tech.

In an experience designed by Dimensional Innovations, participants will scan their cars, then digitally modify their car's engine size, tires, and aerodynamics. Once set, the cars will take to a virtual track for three laps, where participants will use a touch pad to control their cars as they adapt to changing track conditions to try to set a fast time.

"Working alongside Merlin Entertainments, Ferrari and Legoland California Resort to create this one-of-a-kind digital racing experience has been thrilling for our team," Dimensional Innovations CEO Tucker Trotter said. "Harnessing the power of Ferrari, children of all ages can customize their unique Lego race car and compete for the fastest lap time on a virtual racetrack inspired by Pista di Fiorano."



Photo courtesy Legoland California

Overhead monitors will allow guests to see the action on track, while leaderboards will display current lap times as well as the best performances of the day.

The Lego Ferrari Build and Race experience also will include a photo op with a life-size Ferrari F40 model developed by Lego. If you're interested in visiting and looking for deals on tickets, please visit our authorized partner's Legoland California tickets page.

