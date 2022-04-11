Park of the Week: Kings Island

Jumanji: The Adventure Opens at Gardaland

Italy's Gardaland last weekend officially opened the world's first Jumanji dark rides to visitors.

Jumanji: The Adventure is the first of several planned Jumanji-themed attractions at Merlin theme parks worldwide. The new dark ride features multi-motion ride vehicles by Oceaneering, media effects by Framestore, as well as a massive, 21-foot-tall Stone Giant animatronic by Futuraform.







Cutting the vine to open Jumanji: The Adventure. Photo courtesy Gardaland

On the attraction, riders are placed inside a Jumanji game, where they have three lives in which to overcome enemies as they try to complete the game's task by returning a precious gem to a legendary temple.



Here's that Stone Giant moment. Photo courtesy Gardaland

Here is the best POV video I could find. It's edited, but gives you the majority of the preshow and ride experience.

You can read more about Merlin Entertainments plans for the Jumanji IP in More Jumanji Rides Coming to Merlin Theme Parks.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (5)