Jumanji: The Adventure Opens at Gardaland

Italy's Gardaland last weekend officially opened the world's first Jumanji dark rides to visitors.
Jumanji: The Adventure is the first of several planned Jumanji-themed attractions at Merlin theme parks worldwide. The new dark ride features multi-motion ride vehicles by Oceaneering, media effects by Framestore, as well as a massive, 21-foot-tall Stone Giant animatronic by Futuraform.
On the attraction, riders are placed inside a Jumanji game, where they have three lives in which to overcome enemies as they try to complete the game's task by returning a precious gem to a legendary temple.
Here is the best POV video I could find. It's edited, but gives you the majority of the preshow and ride experience.
You can read more about Merlin Entertainments plans for the Jumanji IP in More Jumanji Rides Coming to Merlin Theme Parks.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
Wow....looks like 95% of the budget was spent on the stone giant. The bare walls aren't necessarily an issue if you vehicle is oriented away from it and given something to look at. I feel like there was serious potential to be had here, and they really fell short.
Hmmm.. I think the kindest thing I could say is that it looks a bit... "old school", kind of reminds me of rides from years ago. Visible track, visible walls, visible ceiling... The car ahead of you visible much of the time and even the next screen visible showing the next plot loop playing out to the people before you! That's shockingly bad. And I know it's hard when you're mixing languages but did anyone actually follow the 'plot' at all?
This is really interesting news to know that Jumanji is opened to the public. I am a big fan of Jumanji and have watched all of the movies and was now waiting for its theme park. For sure, I will make a plan to visit there with my entire dissertation team to spend our weekend and enjoy.
https://www.theacademicpapers.co.uk/
The guy in that pic is no where near as buff as "The Rock"!
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Meh. If it's as easy to see the action going on ahead of you and bare walls as that POV suggests, then color me disappointed.